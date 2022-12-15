The area’s oldest and most revered invitational basketball tournament returns Dec. 26-29.
The 64th San Bernardino Kiwanis Tournament tips off on Monday, Dec. 16, at Arroyo Valley and San Gorgonio high schools.
It drips with tradition. The tourney began in 1958 when Colton, featuring the late Ken Hubbs, met Anaheim in the title game. Hubbs scored 22 points, but tourney most valuable player Dennis Vollom of Anaheim poured in 21 points as his team defeated Colton 56-45 in the title game.
Hubbs later played second base for the Chicago Cubs. He was named the National League Rookie of the Year in 1962, while setting fielding records. He died in a plane crash outside Provo, Utah before spring training in 1964.
Other luminaries who have competed in the tourney include future major league baseball star Fred Lynn of El Monte who made the all-tournament team in 1963 and pro football Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott of Eisenhower High in Rialto who earned all-tourney in 1976.
“I don't know of any other tournament that has lasted this long,” Arroyo Valley athletic director and tournament director Matt Howell said. “Many coaches and ADs in the area played in the tourney.”
Redlands East Valley held off Aquinas of San Bernardino in the final of last year’s tournament. That was fitting since long-time REV coach Bill Berich was coaching in his final Kiwanis event.
Berich, between his time at Yucaipa High and REV, coached in the tournament more than 25 times. His teams made the finals eight times and won it all four times.
“I always enjoyed the Kiwanis tourney,” Berich said. “The Kiwanis are a great group of people that always put on a quality tournament. And Matt Howell and prior ADs always did a great job. I was so glad to win it during my last appearance.”
Four games will be played the first day at Arroyo Valley – Fontana vs. Pacific at 11 a.m., Barstow vs. Indian Springs at 12:30 p.m., Redlands vs. Kaiser at 2 p.m., and Arroyo Valley vs. Jurupa Valley at 3:30 p.m.
Another four games are at San Gorgonio – Eisenhower vs. Ramona of Riverside at 11 a.m., Yucaipa vs. Granite Hills of Apple Valley at 12:30 p.m., Bloomington vs. Serrano of Phelan at 2 p.m., and San Gorgonio vs. Arrowhead Christian Academy at 3:30 p.m.
Redlands High is the only school that has appeared in all the Kiwanis tournaments over the past six-plus decades.
“The Kiwanis Club runs all the nuts and bolts of the tourney, while I just do the basketball stuff,” Howell said. “They give out the best awards, T-shirts to every participant, and have the finest coach’s hospitality room in four counties.”
LEAVE IT TO BERICH
While conversing with former Yucaipa and REV coach Berich, I told him I am semi-retired and writing enough stories so that “I am not spending every day in my underwear watching ‘Leave it to Beaver.’”
Replied Berich, “I’m retired. And are you suggesting there is a problem with watching ‘Leave it to Beaver’ in one’s underwear?’’
Good point.
John Murphy may be reached at jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PrepDawg2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.