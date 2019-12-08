Cooking guru, entrepreneur and auctioneer extraordinaire, Martha Green served as the keynote speaker at the recent Salvation Army Red Kettle Kick Off at the ESRI Café in Redlands.
The event raised $72,000 of the $100,000 goal. All funds raised will go to help the Homeless, Hungry and Hopeless.
“Please give at the Red Kettles this Christmas Season so that we can help more people in need,” said Green.
Last Christmas The Salvation Army assisted over 1000 families and delivered 5,500 toys to 1,400 children.
The Red Kettles are one of the main fundraisers for The Salvation Army and the funds raised help those in need here in the county throughout the year.
The Salvation Army has served the Inland Empire since 1887, supporting those in need without discrimination.
“Just wanted to take a quick moment to thank all who attended and donated to this years Red Kettle Kickoff”, said Major Edward "Duke" Markham, Corps Officer/Administrator, The Salvation Army San Bernardino California South Division.
“I want to thank Martha Green for joing us, she did a great job and has shared that she will continue to be of support to us and our mission here in San Bernardino County to help those in need,” Major Markham.
Donations may always be made online at www.salvationarmyusa.org or by calling 1-(800)-SAL-ARMY.
For more information please call: 909.792.6868 or 909.888.1336.
