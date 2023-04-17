On Friday, April 14, a wanted felon and a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department K9 were killed in a shooting that occurred while deputies were attempting to apprehend the suspect.
According to a sheriff’s department press release, Riverside sheriff’s deputies were in search of a wanted suspect in the unincorporated area of Perris known as Mead Valley searching for a wanted felon when, at 4:47 p.m., a concerned citizen advised that an unknown male and female were on their property near the 22200 block of River Road. When deputies arrived, they confirmed the male was the wanted felon and established a perimeter. A sheriff’s K9 handler and his K9 partner Rudy responded to assist with the search.
During the search, K9 Rudy alerted to where the suspect was hiding. The suspect fired a handgun at deputies, striking K9 Rudy. Deputies gave commands to the suspects to surrender, however, they refused to comply.
The sheriff’s aviation unit observed the male and female running toward an occupied residence and could see the male was still armed with a handgun. As deputies approached the suspects, the male pointed the firearm at deputies and a deputy-involved shooting occurred.
Deputies rendered medical aid to the suspect, but he was later pronounced deceased at the scene. The suspect’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
K9 Rudy was transported to a local veterinary hospital where he later died.
No deputies were injured during this incident and there are no outstanding suspects. The female was detained pending further investigation.
The involved deputies will be placed on paid administrative leave according to department policy. The names of the involved deputies will also not be released at this time. An investigator from the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office assigned to the Riverside Sheriff’s Force Investigations Detail will lead this investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Riverside County District Attorney Investigator Eric Crosson or Riverside County Sheriff’s Investigator Jarred Bishop at (951) 955-2777.
