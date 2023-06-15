LifeStream Blood Bank, which provides blood products and services to more than 80 Southern California hospitals, is urging all eligible blood donors to donate blood now.
Since last week, LifeStream has needed to import 300 blood products from other blood banks to keep up with hospital demand because of low collection numbers at donor centers and mobile blood drives. As of June 14, LifeStream has less than two days of blood supply on hand from LifeStream collected blood products.
“Every year, the summer months are some of the hardest for blood collection,” said Dr. Rick Axelrod, LifeStream's president/CEO and medical director. “School is out, residents are traveling for vacations, so blood donation falls to the wayside in people’s minds. The blood supply will continue to dwindle to ‘blood shortage emergency status’ as the summer progresses if this trend continues. Blood donation from our local community must increase. We need the help of our local blood donors.”
To fulfill our community patient needs, LifeStream must collect at least 500 blood donations daily. LifeStream has fixed-site donor centers in San Bernardino, Riverside, Ontario, Victorville, Murrieta, La Quinta, Rancho Mirage, Placentia and Hemet and conducts mobile drives throughout its service area.
“We want everyone to understand that local hospitals still need blood products regardless of the season,” continued Axelrod. “Patient blood needs remain high, and they still rely on our community blood products every day. When blood collection numbers go down that means what LifeStream has available for our hospitals also goes down, resulting in a blood shortage for our local patients. With just an hour of your time, you could be the difference to a loved one coming home to their family.”
Now through July 9, all donors will receive a $20 e-gift card. Eligibility requirements for all donors can be found at lstream.org/about-donating/who-can-donate/. All donors should be feeling healthy and well and present a current photo ID. Walk-ins are welcomed, appointments are encouraged. To make an appointment, call 800-879-4484 or visit LStream.org.
