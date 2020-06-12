This week the Riverside County Board of Supervisors moved to provide up to $5 million in additional financial support to the nonprofit community, which are increasingly being stretched by higher demands for service and a reduction in revenue.
Nonprofits may apply from July 1-July 31 for grants ranging between $2,500 - $10,000, depending upon need and overall demand.
“The nonprofit community that provides direct services fills gaps in service and needs that the county and other government agencies cannot meet,” said Vice Chair Karen Spiegel, Second District Supervisor. “These agencies are some of the highest in-demand agencies in the county, and they need financial support to get through this pandemic, just like our businesses.”
There are currently 7,511 nonprofits registered in Riverside County and 5,331 nonprofits who recently filed tax returns. These nonprofits employ more than 69,000 employees in the Inland Empire.
“The Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF) is pleased to partner with the Riverside County Board of Supervisors to deploy these funds, and we are grateful that our Supervisors recognize the economic contribution of our sector in these times. “ said IECF President and CEO Michelle Decker.
To learn more about the program, including how to apply after July 1, visit: https://www.iegives.org/new-aid-available-for-riverside-county-nonprofits/.
