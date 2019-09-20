The 60 Swarm will continue this weekend for its eighth weekend closure. Caltrans stated that it will take 15 weekend closures to complete the project.

The first weekend closure was in July. Next weekend, starting Friday night, Sept. 27, will begin seven straight weekends of closures on the westbound 60, after which the project is expected to end.

From 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, to 5 a.m. Monday, the eastbound 60 Freeway between the 15 Freeway and the 60-91-215 interchange in Riverside will be shut down for re-paving.

All lanes and ramps will be closed. Eastbound drivers are advised take the 91 or 10 freeways.

Information: 833-60SWARM or www.60swarm.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

HomeAid project playhouse pet edition fundraiser

HomeAid project playhouse pet edition fundraiser

HomeAid Inland Empire (HAIE) will hold its 8th Annual Project Playhouse Pet Edition fundraising event at two locations this year: in front of Petco at Sierra Lakes Marketplace in Fontana on Sept. 21 and 22, and in front of PetSmart at the Eastvale Gateway Shopping Center on Sept. 28 and 29.

Labor Day weekend DUI crackdown begins

Labor Day weekend DUI crackdown begins

California Highway Patrol officers will be canvassing highways and roads throughout Riverside County starting Friday evening and continuing to Monday night to catch drunken and drug-impaired drivers, as well as other traffic violators, as part of a Labor Day weekend enforcement campaign.

Red-eared Turtles invade local water holes

Red-eared Turtles invade local water holes

If you have ever been to neighborhood ponds, local lakes, or areas of water by restaurants in Highland or the Inland Empire, you might have seen turtles swimming in the water or sunning themselves along the shore. Upon closer inspection, you will notice that some have a red mark on the sides of their faces. This turtle is called the red-eared slider. The red ear mark also resembles a stripe.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.