The 60 Swarm will continue this weekend for its eighth weekend closure. Caltrans stated that it will take 15 weekend closures to complete the project.
The first weekend closure was in July. Next weekend, starting Friday night, Sept. 27, will begin seven straight weekends of closures on the westbound 60, after which the project is expected to end.
From 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, to 5 a.m. Monday, the eastbound 60 Freeway between the 15 Freeway and the 60-91-215 interchange in Riverside will be shut down for re-paving.
All lanes and ramps will be closed. Eastbound drivers are advised take the 91 or 10 freeways.
Information: 833-60SWARM or www.60swarm.com.
