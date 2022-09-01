The South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) has issued an ozone advisory due to the heat wave, effective through Sunday, Sept. 4.
The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat watches and excessive heat warnings across the region, increasing the likelihood of poor air quality in many areas. This heat wave is expected to last through at least Sunday.
Levels of ground-level ozone (smog) – the predominant summertime pollutant – are likely to reach Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups and Unhealthy Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in inland areas of the South Coast Air Basin most afternoons. Even worse air quality is expected in the San Bernardino Mountains and San Bernardino Valley with Very Unhealthy AQI levels possible in the afternoon hours.
Elevated temperatures increase emissions of chemicals leading to ozone formation and enhance ozone formation rates. This long duration and intense heat wave will likely cause unusually high and persistent levels of ozone pollution.
Ozone air pollution can cause respiratory health problems, including trouble breathing, asthma attacks and lung damage. Research also indicates that ozone exposure can increase the risk of premature death. Children, older adults and people with asthma or COPD may be more sensitive to the health effects of ozone.
Areas of direct impacts and poor air quality may include portions of:
• Los Angeles County: Central Los Angeles (Area 1), Southeast LA County (Area 5), West San Fernando Valley (Area 6), East San Fernando Valley (Area 7), West San Gabriel Valley (Area 8), East San Gabriel Valley (Area 9), Pomona-Walnut Valley (Area 10), South San Gabriel Valley (Area 11), South Central Los Angeles County (Area 12), Santa Clarita Valley (Area 13), San Gabriel Mountains (Area 15)
• Orange County: Northern Orange County (Area 16), Central Orange County (Area 17), Saddleback Valley (Area 19)
• Riverside County: Corona-Norco (Area 22), Metropolitan Riverside County (Area 23), Perris Valley (Area 24), Lake Elsinore (Area 25), Temecula Valley (Area 26), Anza Valley (Area 27), Hemet-San Jacinto Valley (Area 28), San Gorgonio Pass (Area 29), Coachella Valley (Area 30)
• San Bernardino County: Northwest San Bernardino Valley (Area 32), Southwest San Bernardino Valley (Area 33), Central San Bernardino Valley (Area 34), East San Bernardino Valley (Area 35), West San Bernardino Mountains (Area 36), Central San Bernardino Mountains (Area 37), East San Bernardino Mountains (Area 38)
What to do when air pollution reaches unhealthful levels:
• Unhealthy for sensitive groups: Air Quality Index (AQI) is 101 - 150. Although the general public is not likely to be affected at this AQI range, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children are at a greater risk from exposure to air pollution. People with heart or lung disease, older adults and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
• Unhealthy: AQI is 151 - 200. Everyone may begin to experience some adverse health effects, and members of the sensitive groups may experience more serious effects. People with heart or lung disease, older adults and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
• Very Unhealthy: AQI is 201 - 300. Everyone may experience more serious health effects. People with heart or lung disease, older adults and children should avoid all physical activity outdoors. Everyone else should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion.
South Coast AQMD is the regulatory agency responsible for improving air quality for large areas of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, including the Coachella Valley. For news, air quality alerts, event updates and more, please visit us at aqmd.gov.
