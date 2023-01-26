This advisory is in effect through 10 p.m. Thursday. South Coast AQMD will issue an update if additional information becomes available.
A PM10 dust advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Thursday due to strong Santa Ana winds and dry conditions in the Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass and parts of the Inland Empire. As of Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service (NWS) has posted wind advisories and high wind warnings through late Thursday night. For information regarding the NWS advisories, visit the NWS San Diego website atweather.gov/sgx/.
These conditions can lift dust and soil and lead to poor air quality. Blowing dust may result in Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups or higher Air Quality Index (AQI) levels, mostly on Thursday. The highest impacts are expected in the Coachella Valley. Air quality can vary hour by hour and by location depending on wind conditions.
In areas directly impacted by high levels of windblown dust, limit your exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed and avoiding vigorous physical activity. Run an air purifier if you have one and avoid using whole house fans or swamp coolers that bring in outside air.
Exposure to high particle pollution levels can cause serious health problems, including asthma attacks, heart and lung disease symptoms, and increased risk of respiratory infections. People with heart or lung diseases should follow their doctor’s advice for dealing with episodes of unhealthy air quality. Children, older adults and people with respiratory or heart disease should avoid prolonged exposure and strenuous activities when particle pollution levels are high.
Areas of direct impacts and poor air quality may include portions of:
• Riverside County: Metropolitan Riverside County (Area 23), Perris Valley (Area 24), Hemet-San Jacinto Valley (Area 28), San Gorgonio Pass (Area 29), Coachella Valley (Area 30)
• San Bernardino County: Central San Bernardino Valley (Area 34), East San Bernardino Valley (Area 35)
