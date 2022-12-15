California is in its third year of severe drought, and the situation is not improving. Our region relies on groundwater from the Beaumont Basin to meet community demand and ensure our homes and businesses continue to receive a steady stream of water.
Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District (BCVWD) delivers 4 billion gallons of water annually to customers, and we understand the risk of exhausting this supply.
We must ensure our local water does not run out, and conservation and responsible groundwater practices are vital to meeting that goal.
We rely on imported State Water Project (SWP) water to replace water from the local groundwater basin, ensuring it does not become depleted.
SWP water travels hundreds of miles from Northern California through a complex system of pipes, canals, reservoirs and hydroelectric power facilities to reach 27 million Californians.
The dependability of the delivery system is endangered by aging infrastructure, sea level rise, earthquakes and limited by environmental regulations.
To help address these challenges, BCVWD and our state water contractor, San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency (SGPWA), are investing in the Sites Reservoir project. SGPWA buys and delivers SWP water for use by local water agencies such as BCVWD.
The proposed Sites Reservoir lies just off the Sacramento River near Maxwell, Calif. Sites Reservoir would tackle statewide water concerns, including the system's reliability, diminishing supplies and the need to grow local resources.
The project would capture and store 1.5 million acre-feet of excess water from significant storms and flows from the Sacramento River, releasing it for use when we need it most.
One acre-foot of water is 325,851 gallons, or enough to serve three four-person households for a year.
This water could otherwise be lost downstream into the Pacific Ocean. BCVWD committed to $400,000 for a 4,000 acre-foot share of water annually, increasing supply for our customers and providing a vital shield against drought in years ahead.
Today, the district has a three-year supply of excess water saved for emergencies like the current drought, thanks to long-term planning, preparation, projects and partnerships.
We are working with the city of Beaumont on a project that will provide recycled water for irrigation and other non-drinking water purposes. In addition, construction on a collaborative project with Riverside County Flood Control and Water Conservation District to capture and store stormwater that is currently lost downstream is underway, with an expected completion date of June 2023.
The SGPWA also plays an essential role in local efforts to manage basin supplies and purchases and stores imported water whenever possible for use in times of need.
Thanks to these actions, our groundwater is stable. Customers will not run out of water in the foreseeable future. But we can't let our supply dwindle.
We must take even more action to grow and save our resources, including ramping up local conservation efforts.
BCVWD collaborates with a regional consortium of water agencies to tackle drought issues, position the area for long-term sustainability and educate the public about water efficiency.
In response to state mandates and local supply and weather conditions this spring, BCVWD enacted Stage 3 of its Water Shortage Contingency Plan (WSCP).
The plan is designed to protect water in the Beaumont Basin and outlines the steps necessary during shortages.
Conservation must be a community effort. The WSCP requires a 20 percent water use reduction by restricting lawn irrigation to two days per week between November and April, prohibiting filling new swimming pools and other ongoing measures to cut water waste.
Irrigation of decorative grass at commercial, industrial and institutional sites, including HOAs, is also banned by order of the State Water Resources Control Board.
Preserving now means a brighter water future for our children and grandchildren. By continuing our commitment to sustainable practices and projects that create long-term solutions to water supply challenges, we can meet local needs today and for generations to come.
For conservation tips and to learn more, go to bcvwd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.