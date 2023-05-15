Sheriff's deputy dies due to traffic collision

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the death of Deputy Brett Harris who died from injuries sustained during an on-duty traffic collision on Friday, May 12, in San Jacinto.
According to a California Highway Patrol press release, California Highway Patrol (CHP) at 2:25 a.m. May 12 officers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on West Esplanade Avenue at State Street. Preliminary investigation revealed a 26-year-old male Riverside County sheriff deputy was driving a fully marked Riverside County Sheriff Ford Explorer patrol vehicle westbound on Esplanade Avenue at State Street. A Nissan Maxima, driven by a 54-year-old female from Hemet, was driving northbound on State Street at West Esplanade Avenue. The two vehicles crashed in the intersection, which is controlled by traffic lights. After the initial crash, the Riverside County Sheriff patrol vehicle crashed into a light pole.
All parties were transported to local area hospitals. The Riverside County sheriff’s deputy was in critical condition and the female driver of the Nissan sustained minor injuries.
The next day, May 13, Harris succumbed to his injuries, including catastrophic brain injury, the sheriff’s department announced on Sunday, May 14.
Harris is survived by his wife, mother, father, twin sister and brother.
Harris was assigned to the Hemet Station and was in response to back up a fellow deputy when the collision occurred, according the sheriff’s department.
A second deputy who responded to the collision was also injured while attempting to extract Harris from his vehicle. That deputy was also transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for a knee injury and released.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, which is being jointly conducted by the CHP Border Division Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) and the San Gorgonio Pass Area CHP Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.