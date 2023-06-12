While the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department has made multiple arrests in its investigation of a ring of jewelry thieves it warns residents that additional suspects are unidentified and outstanding.

According to a sheriff’s department press release, earlier this year, many unsuspecting community members in the Coachella Valley and much of Southern California were victimized by a ring of thieves, who stole their victims’ jewelry and property. These thieves approached their victims asking for directions or offering to sell jewelry to lure them closer to their vehicle, at which point jewelry was taken either forcefully or through false pretenses.

Deputies from the La Quinta Special Enforcement Team and investigators from the Thermal Sheriff’s Station Special Investigations Unit identified and arrested a small group of these suspects but learned that many more unidentified suspects existed and continued to victimize communities across Southern California.

Recently, La Quinta has experienced a resurgence of these types of thefts within the community and surrounding areas. La Quinta Sheriff’s Station urges everyone to use caution when approached or engaged in conversation by strangers, as it may be a ruse to a theft.

As always, the sheriff’s department advises residents to stay vigilant of their surroundings and remember to lock their vehicles and stow personal belongings out of plain view while parked in public places.

Anyone with additional information, questions, or concerns is asked to contact Deputy Jeff Post at (760) 863-8990.

