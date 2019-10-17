The San Bernardino County Republican Party announced that they are endorsing local community leader Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh in the contest for California’s 23rd State Senate District.
“As a rising star in our party, Rosilicie has the vision, determination, and leadership we'll need to make sure a Republican holds the 23rd district," said Chairwoman Jan Leja, San Bernardino County Republican Party. "All over, Republicans are unifying behind Rosilicie because they know that she will work tirelessly for San Bernardino families in the State Senate."
A local realtor and former elementary school teacher, Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh has focused her campaign on securing more funding for California’s public schools, promoting economic freedom, and reducing the cost of living for families in the Inland Empire.
“I’m honored and grateful that the San Bernardino County Republican Party has endorsed our campaign,” Rosilicie said. “My campaign is about unifying people to regain the hope of the American Dream for our families and today we are closer than ever to achieving that goal.”
To learn more about Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh’s Plan of Action for the Inland Empire you can visit her website at OchoaBoghForSenate.com.
