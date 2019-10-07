Weekend travel through the Riverside County Badlands will take longer than usual on Oct. 12 and 13, due to a closure of both westbound lanes and one eastbound lane on Route 60.
The lane closures will take place from the Interstate 10/Route 60 Interchange in Beaumont to Gilman Springs Road in Moreno Valley, Saturday, Oct. 12 at 4 a.m. to Sunday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m.
Crews will be removing large rocks from the hillside north of the roadway for the Riverside County Transportation Commission’s Route 60 Truck Lanes Project. The rocks could fall onto the roadway during excavation, so the lanes will be closed for the safety of motorists and crews operating machinery.
Drivers should expect significant delays, allow extra time, and avoid the area by using Interstate 10 as an alternate route. Although one lane on eastbound Route 60 will remain open during the weekend, travel likely will be slow-going in this area.
RCTC Chair and County Supervisor Chuck Washington reminded drivers, “Check traffic conditions before you leave home, be alert in our construction zone, and use I-10 as a detour route. While this closure may be inconvenient for weekend travelers, it is for your safety and the safety of our crews.”
RCTC began construction in June to add truck lanes in both directions, widen shoulders, flatten roadway curves and increase the height of the center barrier. The new lanes are expected to open in late 2021.
This weekend closure is separate from the Caltrans “60 Swarm,” which is requiring weekend full closures of westbound Route 60 between Riverside and Ontario through November.
