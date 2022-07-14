RivCoParks awarded $1.9 million

Riverside County Regional Park and Open-Space District (RivCoParks) has been awarded $1.9 million in grant funding from the CalFire California Climates (CCI) Wildfire Prevention Program.
Through the California Climate Investments (CCI) Fire Prevention Grant Program, CAL Fire provides funding for local projects and activities that address the risk of wildfire and reduce wildfire potential to forested and forest adjacent communities. Funded activities include hazardous fuel reduction, fire prevention planning and fire prevention education with an emphasis on improving public health and safety while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
RivCoPark’s grant award will be put to work reducing flash fuels, creating and improving defensible space around structures and along roadways, removing and thinning dead/dying trees, and conducting vegetation management on over 1200 acres managed by the Park District. Removal of these fuels will reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire, which in turn will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, enhance carbon storage and provide benefits to air quality.
RivCoParks Business Operations Bureau Chief Robert Williams stated that “Receiving CCI funds will allow RivCoParks to do our part in protecting the communities around parks and reserves by reducing the risk of catastrophic wildfires and improving air quality. Our project will also preserve Riverside County’s natural resources and improve habitat for native species.”
For more information about CAL FIRE’s CCI programs, please visit CAL FIRE Grants at fire.ca.gov/grants/wildfire-prevention-grants/.
