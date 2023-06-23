Commissioners on the Riverside County Transportation Commission (RCTC) unanimously approved $135 million for 18 significant regional transportation projects that will help relieve traffic congestion and provide transportation safety improvements across western Riverside County, specifically for street widening, grade separation and roadway extension projects. The funding announcement is part of RCTC’s mission to support the region’s transportation infrastructure and provide mobility options for Riverside County’s residents.
“Regional arterial roads are the backbone of our communities and their economies,” said Commission Chair and Lake Elsinore City Councilmember Robert Magee. “RCTC continues to deliver on promises made to Riverside County voters to improve mobility for our residents and businesses. Many communities will see tangible results from the funds approved by the commission.”
Measure A, the voter-approved half-cent sales tax that provides funds for passenger rail, public transit, local streets and roads, and major highway projects, will fund approximately $85 million of the awarded amount. Measure A includes specific funding in western Riverside County for regional arterials, which are major regional roadways. The Transportation Uniform Mitigation Fee (TUMF) will provide $50 million of the awarded funds. TUMF is an impact fee on new land development in western Riverside County.
Projects receiving funding include:
• Banning – Sun Lakes Extension ($13,500,000/Measure A)
• Beaumont – Second Street Extension ($1,500,000/Measure A)
• Beaumont – Potrero Interchange Phase 2 ($8,000,000/TUMF)
• Calimesa – Realign Calimesa Boulevard at Cherry Valley Boulevard ($5,200,000/TUMF)
• Corona – Ontario Avenue Widening ($7,938,781/Measure A)
• Eastvale – Limonite Avenue Gap Closure Project ($13,500,000/Measure A)
• Menifee – McCall Boulevard Widening Project ($3,140,000/Measure A)
• Menifee – Bundy Canyon Road/Scott Road Widening ($632,440/Measure A) and ($9,367,560/TUMF)
• City of Moreno Valley – Indian St./Cardinal Avenue Bridge (Over Lateral A) ($750,000/Measure A)
• Murrieta – Murrieta Hot Springs Road Widening – Margarita to SR-79 ($3,000,000/Measure A)
• Perris – Ethanac Rd. Bridge over San Jacinto River & and Extension ($8,798,000/TUMF)
• Riverside – Third Street Grade Separation ($12,000,000/Measure A)
• San Jacinto – Esplanade Avenue Widening – Sanderson to Warren ($3,960,00/Measure A)
• Temecula – Ynez Road Improvements ($1,475,000/Measure A)
• Wildomar – Clinton Keith Road Widening ($2,254,919/Measure A) & ($3,396,221/TUMF)
• Wildomar – Bundy Canyon Road Improvement – Segment 2 ($13,298,440/Measure A)
• Wildomar – Bundy Canyon Road Improvement – Segment 3 ($8,050,420/Measure A)
Including last week’s approved projects, the Measure A Arterial Regional program has provided funding to more than 25 regional arterial projects since its inception in 2009.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.