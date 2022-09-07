Radford Fire is at 2% containment

Labor Days are becoming synonymous with major fires in the San Bernardino National Forest. Two years ago, the devastating El Dorado Fire started on Labor Day. This Labor Day, Sept. 5, the Radford Fire ignited near Radford Road, Forest Road 2N06, at approximately 1:30 p.m.
As of Sept. 7, the fire was at 990 acres and 2 percent containment, moving in a northwest direction. A total of 471 fire personnel were assigned to the fire.
Yucaipa engines were assigned to Bear Mountain to protect structures from the advancing fire.
Yucaipa Fire Captain Travis Paye said despite the record-breaking heat, “Guys are holding up well. We train our whole lives to serve and protect. We’re putting that training and experience to work.”
There is a hard road closure from Valley of the Falls, Highway 38 to Lake Williams.
Mandatory evacuations are increasing and in place about half a mile north of Barton Flats area, from Glass Road to South Fork River Road, and National Forest Land. Other Big Bear Lake closures are south of Boulder Bay and Cedar Lake, and from Summit Boulevard east to Cedar View and Evergreen Drive.
The smoke can be seen and felt for miles. San Bernardino County Health Officer Dr. Michael Sequeira advised county residents who live near areas affected by the Radford Fire to stay alert to changing smoke levels and be prepared to act accordingly.
For updated information regarding the Radford Fire, visit the CALFIRE website at fire.ca.gov/incidents/2022/9/6/radford-fire/.
