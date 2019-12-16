New director named for RivCo Parks

The Board of Supervisors today appointed Kyla Brown as the new director for the Riverside County Regional Park and Open-Space District (RivCo Parks), which oversees the historic Gilman Ranch in Banning, and the San Timoteo Canyon Schoolhouse in Beaumont.
Brown has been the parks assistant director for the past nine years, overseeing a workforce of more than 100 employees.
“Beautiful parks and open spaces are characteristic of Riverside County,” board chairman Kevin Jeffries said. “Kyla Brown’s experience and dedication to parks, especially the positive impact they have on the physical and well-being of our residents, will continue to serve the department well in her new role.”
Brown is a veteran public servant with more than 25 years of experience in local government. She joined RivCo Parks in 2010 as the assistant director. In her prior role, she was responsible for the daily administration, development and operations of all regional parks and open space in the RivCo Parks system.
Last year, Brown led the department through the National Recreation and Park Association accreditation process — which achieved the esteemed goal with a score of 100 percent. Brown will replace longtime RivCo Parks director Scott Bangle, who retires on Dec. 19. Bangle has served as the RivCo Parks Director for 10 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.