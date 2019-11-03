More than 100 Mt. San Jacinto College students received about $115,000 in scholarship funds during the MSJC Foundation’s Fall Scholarship Reception on Thursday (Oct. 24) in Menifee.
A total of 123 scholarships — ranging from $200 to $1,500 — were awarded to 111 students during the luncheon at the college’s Menifee Valley Campus.
Nursing major Christine Brennan of Lake Elsinore served as the event’s student speaker.
She received the RN Endowment Scholarship.
“From the bottom of my heart, I am sincerely grateful for this honor,” Brennan said. “I work very hard in school and you have blessed me beyond measure by selecting me for this amazing scholarship!”
James Parker, a math major from San Jacinto, received a scholarship from Cardenas Markets.
“A fun fact is that before I went back to school and I was jobless, I used to sell chocolate bars outside of the Cardenas store in San Jacinto to help pay bills at my cousin’s house,” said Parker, the President of the Phi Theta Kappa Beta Delta Omega Chapter and MSJC tutor.
“It’s a complete circle in my life and blessing to think that they are now helping me pay for college. I can’t thank everyone who is a part of this scholarship enough.”
Among the scholarships given out on Thursday were the Honors Enrichment Program Scholarship; Robert Lee & Dorothy Mae Carson Memorial Scholarship; Sun Lakes Charitable Trust Scholarship; Charles Rohr Memorial Scholarship; Agatha Baxter Scholarship; Cardenas Markets Inc. Foundation Scholarship; Hemet Valley Hospital Auxiliary; Lena T. Pond Nursing Scholarship; Molly Adams Memorial Scholarship; Sgt. Eric “Doc” Williams Memorial Scholarship; and The Community Foundation Scholarship.
The MSJC Foundation provides financial assistance to support student success and MSJC initiatives.
The Foundation provides scholarships and mini-grants to MSJC students and faculty and offers assistance through programs such as the Pledge for Success with funds raised from the private and public sectors.
Mt. San Jacinto College serves about 27,000 students in a district covering 1,700 square miles from the San Gorgonio Pass to Temecula, with campuses in San Jacinto, Menifee, Banning and Temecula.
In May 2019, Mt. San Jacinto College awarded a record-breaking 3,314 degrees and certificates to 1,707 graduates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.