The Riverside County Transportation Commission (RCTC) and the Southern California Regional Rail Authority (Metrolink) have scheduled a weekend closure of the 91/Perris Valley Line in the cities of Perris, Moreno Valley and part of Riverside on Aug. 12-13.
The service disruption will affect the Perris-South, Perris-Downtown, Moreno Valley/March Field and Riverside-Hunter Park Metrolink stations. During the closure, these stations will not have passenger rail service. Metrolink will provide alternate transportation to passengers who need to get to destinations serviced by the 91/Perris Valley Line.
Riverside Transit Agency and other transit services from the affected stations will run on regular Saturday and Sunday schedules. Metrolink service from the Riverside-Downtown, Riverside-La Sierra, Corona-North Main and Corona-West stations will operate on the regular Saturday and Sunday schedules.
The weekend rail service shutdown is required for the Moreno Valley/March Field Station Improvements Project. During the closure, crews will work at the station to extend the current platform, improve the pedestrian crossing and upgrade drainage channels. To ensure construction crews' safety and completion of the work on time, both agencies have decided to close the 91/Perris Valley Line for two days. The agencies stated that they value their passenger rail riders and appreciate their patience during the weekend closure.
Construction began on the Moreno Valley/March Field Station Improvement Project in October 2022. Elements of the project include:
• Adding a second passenger train platform
• Extending the existing platform to accommodate the length of the standard Metrolink six-car trains.
• Upgrading 2 ½ miles of track for the future nine-mile double-track corridor south of the station.
The Moreno Valley/March Field Improvement Stations Project is part of RCTC’s goal of increasing commuter rail service to relieve traffic congestion and improve air quality in the region. The project is also part of Metrolink’s Southern California Optimized Rail Expansion (SCORE) program, which aims to upgrade the Metrolink system in time for the 2028 Olympics and Paralympics Games.
Project funding is provided by a combination of local and federal transportation sources, including a $32 million Federal Transit Administration grant and Riverside County voter-approved Measure A.
The project is anticipated to be completed by spring 2024. For more information, visit the project webpage at rctc.org/moval.
