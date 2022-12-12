LifeStream Blood Bank, which provides blood products and services to more than 80 Southern California hospitals, is facing a severe blood shortage that threatens local patients.
“We are down to hours of supply,” said Dr. Rick Axelrod, LifeStream’s president/CEO and medical director. “What is extremely concerning is we do not have enough O positive blood on our shelves for our local hospitals. We will not be able to meet the needs of local hospital patients if we don’t receive more blood donations from local residents. O positive blood is the most needed blood type because it is the most common blood type. We urge anyone who is healthy, feeling well and able to donate blood to give blood at a LifeStream donor center or mobile drive. You are needed now to help friends, family and fellow residents who require blood products for lifesaving treatments.”
To fulfill patient need, LifeStream must collect at least 500 blood donations daily. LifeStream has fixed-site donor centers in San Bernardino, Riverside, Ontario, Victorville, Murrieta, La Quinta, Rancho Mirage, Placentia and Hemet and conducts mobile drives throughout its service area.
“Our platelet supply is also critically low,” continued Axelrod. “Platelets are extremely important as they are the clotting agents in our blood. When we are cut, platelets are essential to help minimize bleeding. Adults and children with cancer need frequent platelet transfusions as part of their treatment. We urge anyone who is able to donate platelets, specifically those with A positive, A negative, B positive and B negative blood types, to please make and keep your appointment.”
Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome at all LifeStream donor centers and mobile blood drives. Donors must be at least 15 years of age (15- and 16-year-olds require a signed parental consent form). Donors ages 15-18 must weigh at least 110 pounds and meet a height requirement. All prospective donors should be free of infections or illness and weigh at least 110 pounds if 19 or older and present a current photo ID. For more information or to make an appointment, call (800) 879-4484 or visit LStream.org.
