As of Friday, Aug. 11, LifeStream Blood Bank has sent 60 pints of blood products to the Blood Bank of Hawaii to aid the victims of the wildfires in Maui. Over 90 people are confirmed dead with many more injured.

“LifeStream will always do everything it can to help people in need wherever they may be,” said Dr. Rick Axelrod, LifeStream president/CEO &and medical director. Hawaiian hospitals in Maui and Oahu are seriously impacted by burn victims. We could not ignore the call for help from our friends at the Blood Bank of Hawaii. While most of the blood products we collect stay here at home, we saw the critical need that Hawaii is facing and knew we needed to do something to help.”

LifeStream blood donors are essential to maintaining a strong blood supply, which helps save lives at home and abroad.

“To help replenish our blood inventory, we are asking all eligible blood donors to come in and make a donation,” continued Axelrod. “These wildfires highlight the importance of having blood at the ready. We want to be able to help again if needed, but we will need to rebuild an adequate supply to do it.”

LifeStream has donor centers in San Bernardino, Riverside, Ontario, Victorville, Murrieta, La Quinta, Rancho Mirage and Hemet and conducts mobile blood drives throughout its service area. Eligibility requirements for all donors can be found at lstream.org/about-donating/who-can-donate/. All donors should be feeling healthy and well and present a current photo ID. Walk-ins are welcomed, appointments are encouraged. To make an appointment, call 800-879-4484 or visit LStream.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

Seed bank expansion protects Mojave Desert species

Seed bank expansion protects Mojave Desert species

A $3.19 million expansion of the Mojave Desert Seed Bank in support of California’s 30x30 initiative is poised to help conservationists tackle the urgent need for native seed to conserve the California deserts’ unique biodiversity. The California Wildlife Conservation Board grant was awarded…

Restoration of Prado Dam bicentennial mural completed

Restoration of Prado Dam bicentennial mural completed

After years of weathered decay, several months of multiple agencies coming together, and 500 gallons of paint, the vibrant red, white and blue hues of the Prado Dam Bicentennial Mural are restored. Supporters celebrated the completed mural with a ribbon-cutting event on June 2.

Sheriff's deputy dies due to traffic collision

Sheriff's deputy dies due to traffic collision

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the death of Deputy Brett Harris who died from injuries sustained during an on-duty traffic collision on Friday, May 12, in San Jacinto.

Burglary suspect arrested

Burglary suspect arrested

Beaumont Police Department officers arrested a burglary suspect found in a Beaumont home on Tuesday, Feb. 7.