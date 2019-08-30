Labor Day weekend DUI crackdown begins

California Highway Patrol officers will be canvassing highways and roads throughout Riverside County starting Friday evening and continuing to Monday night to catch drunken and drug-impaired drivers, as well as other traffic violators, as part of a Labor Day weekend enforcement campaign.
The CHP's "maximum enforcement period" will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude at 11:59 p.m. Monday.
According to the agency, all available officers from the Beaumont, Blythe, Indio, Riverside and Temecula stations will deploy in a targeted crackdown that coincides with end-of-summer saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints in municipalities throughout the Inland Empire.
"High visibility enforcement ... will help create a general deterrence and promote safer driving," said CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley.
During the 2018 Labor Day weekend enforcement, CHP officers statewide arrested 1,084 motorists on suspicion of driving under the influence, a roughly 8 percent increase from the same period in 2017. Thirty-six people died in car-related crashes investigated by the CHP throughout California over Labor Day weekend 2018, according to the agency.
The holiday weekend deployment is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's nationwide "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" and "Drive High Get a DUI" campaigns.
— By City News Service
