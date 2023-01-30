Kidnapping suspect arrested

On Thursday, Jan 27, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested Arturo Ramirez Cisneros for allegedly attempting to kidnap a 12-year-old girl in Moreno Valley on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

According to the sheriff’s department, on Jan. 18 deputies assigned to the Moreno Valley Station responded to the area of Dracaea Avenue and Graham Street, Moreno Valley, to investigate an attempted kidnapping.

The 12-year-old Hispanic female victim was walking home from Sunnymead Middle School when the suspect stopped his green Toyota Tacoma near her. The suspect pointed a handgun at the victim and told her, in Spanish, “Get in the truck, I won’t hurt you,” a department press release stated.

The victim ran away from the suspect and got help from two civilians that were nearby. The victim was not injured during the incident.

On Jan. 27 deputies located the vehicle in the 24000 block of Webster Avenue, Moreno Valley. Deputes contacted the suspect, Arturo Ramirez Cisneros, 40-year-old resident of Moreno Valley, and took him into custody without incident. Cisneros was later booked at the Robert Presley Detention Center for attempt kidnapping.

This investigation is ongoing, anyone with information about this case or similar crimes in your area, is encouraged to contact Investigator Newman at the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, Moreno Valley Station (951) 486–6700.

