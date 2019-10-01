The Inland Empire Economic Partnership (IEEP) has named Claremont McKenna College’s Dr. Manfred Keil as their new Chief Economist.
The announcement was made after former Chief Economist Dr. John Husing, stepped down after 10 years to focus on his own company, Economics & Politics, Inc.
Dr. Husing will still be associated with IEEP’s Inland Empire Economic Center along with other academic researchers.
This announcement ushers in a new era for the Inland Empire Economic Partnership.
Dr. Keil is currently the Associate Director of the Lowe Institute of Political Economy and Associate Professor of Economics at Claremont McKenna College. Dr. Keil has been involved in the analysis and forecasting of economic activity in the Inland Empire since 2009.
His teaching duties at Claremont McKenna College involve statistics, econometrics, and macroeconomics.
In addition, he has lectured at Claremont Graduate University, Pomona College, and Scripps College.
He is also a fellow at the Rose Institute.
Professor Keil received his Ph.D. from the London School of Economics in 1985 and has been a Fulbright Scholar.
He arrived in Claremont in 1995 after holding appointments in Montreal, Boston, and Essex, England.
His research interests are in comparative economic performance of geographic areas, politico-economic interaction, and forecasting. He is involved in popularizing data science programs at the Claremont Colleges, and has been the lead CMC faculty in the joint CMC-Yonsei University (Yonsei School of Business) program in Seoul, Korea, for the last seven years.
In addition, he has been involved in teaching quantitative courses in the CMC Silicon Valley Program in the Bay Area.
Learn more about the Inland Empire Economic Partnership and Dr. Keil at IEEP.com.
