The Inland Empire Economic Partnership (IEEP) has named Claremont McKenna College’s Dr. Manfred Keil as their new Chief Economist.

The announcement was made after former Chief Economist Dr. John Husing, stepped down after 10 years to focus on his own company, Economics & Politics, Inc.

Dr. Husing will still be associated with IEEP’s Inland Empire Economic Center along with other academic researchers.

This announcement ushers in a new era for the Inland Empire Economic Partnership.

Dr. Keil is currently the Associate Director of the Lowe Institute of Political Economy and Associate Professor of Economics at Claremont McKenna College. Dr. Keil has been involved in the analysis and forecasting of economic activity in the Inland Empire since 2009.

His teaching duties at Claremont McKenna College involve statistics, econometrics, and macroeconomics.

In addition, he has lectured at Claremont Graduate University, Pomona College, and Scripps College.

He is also a fellow at the Rose Institute.

Professor Keil received his Ph.D. from the London School of Economics in 1985 and has been a Fulbright Scholar.

He arrived in Claremont in 1995 after holding appointments in Montreal, Boston, and Essex, England.

His research interests are in comparative economic performance of geographic areas, politico-economic interaction, and forecasting. He is involved in popularizing data science programs at the Claremont Colleges, and has been the lead CMC faculty in the joint CMC-Yonsei University (Yonsei School of Business) program in Seoul, Korea, for the last seven years.

In addition, he has been involved in teaching quantitative courses in the CMC Silicon Valley Program in the Bay Area.

Learn more about the Inland Empire Economic Partnership and Dr. Keil at IEEP.com.

0
0
0
0
0

More from this section

HomeAid project playhouse pet edition fundraiser

HomeAid project playhouse pet edition fundraiser

HomeAid Inland Empire (HAIE) will hold its 8th Annual Project Playhouse Pet Edition fundraising event at two locations this year: in front of Petco at Sierra Lakes Marketplace in Fontana on Sept. 21 and 22, and in front of PetSmart at the Eastvale Gateway Shopping Center on Sept. 28 and 29.

Labor Day weekend DUI crackdown begins

Labor Day weekend DUI crackdown begins

California Highway Patrol officers will be canvassing highways and roads throughout Riverside County starting Friday evening and continuing to Monday night to catch drunken and drug-impaired drivers, as well as other traffic violators, as part of a Labor Day weekend enforcement campaign.

Red-eared Turtles invade local water holes

Red-eared Turtles invade local water holes

If you have ever been to neighborhood ponds, local lakes, or areas of water by restaurants in Highland or the Inland Empire, you might have seen turtles swimming in the water or sunning themselves along the shore. Upon closer inspection, you will notice that some have a red mark on the sides of their faces. This turtle is called the red-eared slider. The red ear mark also resembles a stripe.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.