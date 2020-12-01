The Cal State San Bernardino Department of History, the History Club/Phi Alpha Theta, and the student-run journal, History in the Making, will host a career workshop featuring a panel of professional editors on Friday, Dec. 4, at noon.
“A Career in Editing and Publishing: A Conversation with Professionals from the Diverse Fields of Editing and Publishing” will provide an opportunity to learn about preparing for a career in editing and publishing. It will take place on Zoom, and can be accessed at https://csusb.zoom.us/j/388207496.
The program, which is free and open to the public, will include a question-and-answer session.
Guest panelists will be:
Susan McEachern
Editorial Director, Rowman & Littlefield Publishers
Martha J. King
Senior Editor, “The Papers of Thomas Jefferson,” Princeton University Library
Don Rosso
Senior Editor, Production Manager, Waveland Press
For information, contact Angel Rivas at 005994946@coyote.csusb.edu or Jeremy Murray at jmurray@csusb.edu .
