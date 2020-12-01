CSUSB

The Cal State San Bernardino Department of History, the History Club/Phi Alpha Theta, and the student-run journal, History in the Making, will host a career workshop featuring a panel of professional editors on Friday, Dec. 4, at noon.

“A Career in Editing and Publishing: A Conversation with Professionals from the Diverse Fields of Editing and Publishing” will provide an opportunity to learn about preparing for a career in editing and publishing. It will take place on Zoom, and can be accessed at https://csusb.zoom.us/j/388207496.

The program, which is free and open to the public, will include a question-and-answer session.

Guest panelists will be:

Susan McEachern

Editorial Director, Rowman & Littlefield Publishers

Martha J. King

Senior Editor, “The Papers of Thomas Jefferson,” Princeton University Library

Don Rosso

Senior Editor, Production Manager, Waveland Press

For information, contact Angel Rivas at 005994946@coyote.csusb.edu or Jeremy Murray at jmurray@csusb.edu .

