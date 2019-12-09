Garner Holt Productions, Inc. creates non-profit foundation

Garner Holt, President and CEO of Garner Holt Productions, Inc. (GHP) of Redlands, a creator and manufacturer of audio animatronics and robots, sets and scenery and special effects for theme parks, museums, and many other venues around the World, recently announced the creation of The Garner Holt Foundation, a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization, Holt said, “I am pleased to announce the creation of our non-profit, The Garner Holt Foundation, to help us further our goals in supporting the Youth of our communities in the area of career education, with a focus on innovative STEM and STEAM Learning.”
Two years ago, GHP created “Education Through Imagination,”a new Division of the Company, to work with the education community.
Focusing on student career education, utilizing their manufacturing process and facilities to expose students to over 25 jobs and career opportunities in Manufacturing.
Holt continued, “Over the years we have had thousands of young people tour our facility and now with the creation of our Education Through Imagination Division, we want to make sure all the youth of our communities have access to the exciting hands on training we have created.”
Serving on the board of directors of the organization are Debbie Brown; former Banning mayor Bob Botts, Chairman; Charlotte Burgess, Mark Edwards; Gary Miller, Beverly Rainbolt; Joe Richardson, Dr. Mike Stull; and Stan Weisser.
Also serving on the Board are Garner Holt, Ryan Rainbolt, Michelle Berg and Carole Mumford.
“We look forward to continue working with the k-16 educational institutions in the area, providing exciting career education programs through the schools. And now to be able to support and promote a non-profit, community-based facility, called “Garner’s Garage,” is kind of a dream come true for me” Holt concluded.
Plans and construction are moving forward for the completion of the eight thousand square foot Garner’s Garage in Redlands, where the community and youth will be able to attend classes, seminars, and hands on Workshops and work with robots, computers, laser cutters and 3D printers with a focus on STEM and STEAM career education.
