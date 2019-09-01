The Center for Criminal Justice Research at California State University, San Bernardino will host a symposium focusing on gang violence.
The Gang Violence Symposium will take place from 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Santos Manuel Student Union, and is free and open to law enforcement professionals, applied researchers, crime and intelligence analysts, and community organizations that deal directly with gang violence.
The symposium’s two panels will highlight new ways of tracking inter-gang conflict with network analytics.
Advance registration is requested and may be done online at the symposium’s EventBrite webpage at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gang-violence-symposium-tickets-57756377881 .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.