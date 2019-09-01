The Center for Criminal Justice Research at California State University, San Bernardino will host a symposium focusing on gang violence.

The Gang Violence Symposium will take place from 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Santos Manuel Student Union, and is free and open to law enforcement professionals, applied researchers, crime and intelligence analysts, and community organizations that deal directly with gang violence.

The symposium’s two panels will highlight new ways of tracking inter-gang conflict with network analytics.

Advance registration is requested and may be done online at the symposium’s EventBrite webpage at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gang-violence-symposium-tickets-57756377881 .

