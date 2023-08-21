The California Highway Patrol San Gorgonio Pass Area has closed Interstate 10 eastbound at Haugen-Lehmann Way due to mudslides within California Highway Indio’s area. All I-10 eastbound traffic is being turned around traffic at Haughen-Lehmann Way. This closure will last for an unknown duration.

Northbound State Route 111 is also closed due to mudslides. Southbound State Route 111 is being evaluated to ensure a safe passage.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

Seed bank expansion protects Mojave Desert species

Seed bank expansion protects Mojave Desert species

A $3.19 million expansion of the Mojave Desert Seed Bank in support of California’s 30x30 initiative is poised to help conservationists tackle the urgent need for native seed to conserve the California deserts’ unique biodiversity. The California Wildlife Conservation Board grant was awarded…

Restoration of Prado Dam bicentennial mural completed

Restoration of Prado Dam bicentennial mural completed

After years of weathered decay, several months of multiple agencies coming together, and 500 gallons of paint, the vibrant red, white and blue hues of the Prado Dam Bicentennial Mural are restored. Supporters celebrated the completed mural with a ribbon-cutting event on June 2.

Sheriff's deputy dies due to traffic collision

Sheriff's deputy dies due to traffic collision

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the death of Deputy Brett Harris who died from injuries sustained during an on-duty traffic collision on Friday, May 12, in San Jacinto.

Burglary suspect arrested

Burglary suspect arrested

Beaumont Police Department officers arrested a burglary suspect found in a Beaumont home on Tuesday, Feb. 7.