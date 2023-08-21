The California Highway Patrol San Gorgonio Pass Area has closed Interstate 10 eastbound at Haugen-Lehmann Way due to mudslides within California Highway Indio’s area. All I-10 eastbound traffic is being turned around traffic at Haughen-Lehmann Way. This closure will last for an unknown duration.
Northbound State Route 111 is also closed due to mudslides. Southbound State Route 111 is being evaluated to ensure a safe passage.
