On Sunday, Sept. 18, firefighters from Cal Fire, Riverside County Fire Department and U.S. Forest Service reported reaching 98 percent containment on the Fairview Fire near Hemet, which has burned 28,307 acres since Sept. 5.
The fire also caused two fatalities and three injuries and destroyed 22 structures and damaged five others, according to the unified command’s last report on the incident.
According to the report, firefighting crews will continue to patrol the fire area’s perimeter and complete “mop up” activities. Nuisance smoke and smoldering is expected to continue in the fire area’s interior, but fire spread is no longer expected.
Cause of the fire is under investigation.
The fire was first reported in the area of Fairview Avenue and Bautista Canyon Road the afternoon of Sept. 5, during the tail end of a prolonged heat wave, and quickly spread west due to drought-scorched fuels and winds that were blowing contrary to firefighters’ expectations.
Evacuation orders were put in place throughout the area, but the rapid movement of the fire trapped two people who were later found dead in a car.
The three injuries occurred on Sept. 10 during a helicopter crash at Banning Airport, where firefighting helicopters were refueling and reloading on Phos-Chek fire retardant.
A cool-down and rains throughout the weekend of Sept. 9-11 played a role in helping ground and air fire crews in gaining containment of the fire.
