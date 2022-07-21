Cases of COVID-19 are surging again globally, due in large part to the rise of virus variant Omicron BA.5, which is much more contagious than its predecessors and is able to circumvent existing immunity in many people.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this week released data indicating that the BA.5 variant is now responsible for more than half of new cases. Not only in California, but across the United States and globally, all experiencing an uptick as well.
“The Omicron sub variant BA.5 is the worst version of the virus that we’ve seen,” said Dr. Eric Topol, a member of the Department of Molecular Medicine at Scripps Research.
Evidence suggests that a recent prior infection with COVID-19 offers little or no protection against reinfection with the new variant.
Close contact with someone with COVID-19 transmission occurs closer to when symptoms start, generally in the one to two days before and two to three days after symptoms begin. However, spread is still possible for up to 10 days after infection.
Public health experts say that they are concerned about the possibility that as infections increase, more people will come down with lingering symptoms. So called “long COVID” can include fatigue, shortness of breath, cognitive dysfunction and other adverse health conditions, which have been detected in as many as one in five people who survive an infection.
The new public health stance to help combat COVID-19 is to wear a mask when you are in public during surges in infection and get vaccinated and stay up-to-date with boosters. David Blumenthal, president of the Commonwealth Fund, a public health foundation, said he hoped for a more specific vaccine in the fall against Omicron variants would be available.
Many experts believe the numbers of infection are much lower than reported due to home-testing being available and tests not being reported to the CDC.
Visit cdph.ca.gov for continued updated information.
COVID-19 numbers
New COVID cases per city as of July 18
Riverside - 935
Calimesa - 2
Cherry Valley - 16
Beaumont - 162
Banning - 66
Highland - 43
Yucaipa - 31
Redlands - 47
San Bernardino - 40
Oak Glen - 23
Mentone - 40
