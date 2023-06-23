The Riverside County Transportation Commission’s (RCTC) Mid County Enhancement Program is recommended to receive $44.5 million in state transportation competitive grant funding by staff at the California Transportation Commission (CTC).
This project will help address Riverside County’s growing population with greater access to multimodal transportation options, provide safety improvements, help improve air quality and relieve traffic congestion, especially in the San Jacinto, Hemet, Perris and Moreno Valley areas. The $44.5 million comes from the state’s Solutions for Congested Corridors Program (SCCP), a statewide competitive grant program funded by the Road Repair and Recovery Act of 2017, also known as SB 1.
“Transportation solutions in San Jacinto, Hemet, Perris and Moreno Valley are long past due. Multimodal solutions that will improve the frequency of Metrolink passenger rail service and allow our communities to safely travel between San Jacinto and Hemet and the rest of western Riverside County will go to construction soon thanks to state funding,” said Commission Chair and Lake Elsinore City Councilmember Robert “Bob” Magee. “I am happy to hear the state is looking at our traffic congestion challenges and helping us address our transportation needs with funding that benefit both transit and roadway improvements.”
The Mid County Connectivity Enhancement Program includes two projects, the Mid County Parkway Construction Package 3 Project, which runs along the Ramona Expressway, will add one lane in both directions for 8.6 miles between Warren Road and one mile east of Rider Street in the county of Riverside. The project will also include raised median, a bridge over the San Jacinto River, upgraded traffic signals and a wildlife crossing. The project is in the design phase and was environmentally cleared in 2015. The project will bring needed safety improvements, allow a connection to Metrolink service on the western side, and help relieve traffic in this growing area.
The Metrolink Double Track Project will add a second track to the Metrolink 91/Perris Valley Line between the Moreno Valley/March Field Station and the Perris-Downtown Station allowing for greater capacity for future trains.
Together, both projects allow better access to multimodal transportation services such as bus and rail, project safety improvements, relieve traffic congestion and help improve air quality in the region.
Project improvements include:
Increased Commuter Rail Service — enabling increased Metrolink service frequency by double tracking stretches of the 91/Perris Valley Line along the 215 corridor in Perris and Moreno Valley.
Improved Safety — reducing the high rate of collisions along dangerous stretches of Ramona Expressway by implementing safety improvements.
Bolstered Access to Transit Service — strengthening arterial connections so San Jacinto and Hemet Valley residents may better access the Metrolink 91/Perris Valley Line and other transit services.
This grant award will support other RCTC improvement projects including improvements already underway along the Perris Valley Line corridor. In October 2022, RCTC in partnership with Metrolink began construction of the $33 million Moreno Valley/March Field Improvements Project. The SCCP is a highly sought-after statewide competitive grant program that makes available approximately $250 million annually to projects that provide traffic relief while also increasing multimodal transit connectivity, enhancing safety and security, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and increasing access to jobs for the community. Furthermore, the program values projects that protect wildlife connectivity and habitats.
The CTC will formally consider the adoption of RCTC’s grant award recommendation and others at its June 28-29 meeting in Suisun City, Calif.
