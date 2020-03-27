County provides housing for homeless

The Riverside County Housing Authority has launched an emergency housing program to provide housing to unsheltered homeless persons who are at-risk of COVID-19.
The temporary housing is part of a county program that includes case management, medical and wrap-around services.
The housing is effective until the “stay at home” order is in effect.
“These much-needed beds will get our most vulnerable homeless residents into safe housing, because they need the most protection,” said Chairman V. Manuel Perez, Fourth District Supervisor. “This will continue to slow and halt the spread of this deadly virus.”
Eligible unsheltered homeless individuals include those who are 65 and older, pregnant, have a serious chronic health condition such as heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease, or have a compromised immune system.
Homeless individuals who are ill or have been diagnosed with COVID-19 will be housed through a different system.
Eligible clients can be referred to temporary hotel and motel housing by calling the HomeConnect hotline at 1-800-498-8847.
Callers will be screened for eligibility and if eligible connected to a Housing Navigator.
The Housing Authority is also taking direct referrals from emergency shelters and outreach teams. These referrals can be sent via email to MDillard@rivco.org with the subject line “Safe Housing.”
The hotels and motels are located throughout Riverside County. County officials will work with local homeless providers and the hotel and motel sites to identify homeless individuals who meet the eligibility requirements and to coordinate temporary housing.
Efforts to identify permanent housing for these individuals are ongoing and will continue alongside the temporary hotel and motel housing.
