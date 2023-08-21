The county of Riverside on Monday, Aug. 21, proclaimed a local emergency because of the impacts from Tropical Storm Hilary. The proclamation will go before the Board of Supervisors at its next regularly scheduled board meeting on Aug. 29 for ratification.

This emergency proclamation could help make the county eligible for potential federal and state assistance, including repairs to damaged areas. It also allows the county to quickly procure items necessary for emergency response and repair.

Responders from fire departments, law enforcement agencies, emergency management departments, public works agencies and flood control departments are assessing the damage caused by the tropical storm. Known damage at this point includes a 911 outage in the Coachella Valley, flooding on Interstate 10 in Indio, as well as in neighborhoods, business districts and roadways.

Residents in the Coachella Valley should call one of the numbers listed below for emergencies until 911 resumes normal operations:

• Cathedral City, 760-770-0303

• Desert Hot Springs, 760-329-2904

• Indio, 760-775-3730

• Palm Springs, 760-327-1441

• Riverside Sheriff's Office, 760-836-3220

The cities of La Quinta and Palm Desert in Riverside County have also proclaimed a local emergency. In addition, the governor proclaimed a local emergency for 11 counties, including Riverside County.

