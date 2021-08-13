The County of Riverside is seeking community feedback on the drawing of county supervisorial district boundaries. Every ten years, the County of Riverside is charged with redistricting to ensure effective and fair representation on the county board of supervisors.
Redistricting is based on population changes accounted for in the 2020 Census and communities of interest that share common social and economic factors. Public participation in the redistricting process is key.
“Fair and equal representation is a cornerstone of our democracy,” said Board Chair Karen Spiegel, Second District Supervisor. “Board members work on behalf of Riverside County residents to set policy on county services and wide-ranging matters that support the quality of life in Riverside County. As we embark on the board’s redistricting process, it’s critical to hear from our residents throughout the entire process.”
Residents are invited to attend the Advisory Redistricting Commission (ARC) meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 9 a.m. to provide input in-person on the redistricting process as well as suggested boundary lines. The ARC meeting will be held immediately following the Planning Commission meeting. Find the agenda item and supplemental material online at www.RivCo.org, under Redistricting.
The meeting will also be available live or on-demand at www.rivcotv.org.
Community members may also draw suggested boundary lines and submit online at www.RivCo.org. Type “redistricting” in the search box to find the redistricting page that includes the online feedback tool, along with frequently asked questions and informational videos.
