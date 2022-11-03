BANNING, CA—Tuesday, Nov. 2, Palm Springs Councilwoman and Assembly District 47 candidate Christy Holstege submitted her ballot for the Nov. 8 general election at Banning City Hall.
In response to Holstege submitting her general election ballot in her city, Banning Mayor Colleen Wallace commented:
"I was honored to have my friend, Christy Holstege, vote today at Banning City Hall. I know Christy will be a champion for the residents of Banning and will work with me to make sure that State funds come to our city."
Christy Holstege works as a civil rights attorney and is the former mayor and current councilmember of Palm Springs. In the June primary for Assembly District 47, Christy finished in first place with 46.5 percent of the vote, 12 points more than the second place finisher, outperforming the partisanship of the district by more than any other Democrat running in a red-to-blue flip seat in California.
Christy was first elected to serve on Palm Springs City Council in 2017 as part of the first all-LGBTQ city council in the country. She was re-elected in a landslide in 2020, serving as the city’s first-ever female mayor, the city’s first millennial mayor, and the first openly bisexual mayor in America.
As the mayor of Palm Springs, Christy led the city safely through the COVID-19 crisis, addressed homelessness with innovative solutions, passed pro-housing policies to build more housing at all income levels, invested in green energy and worked to protect the environment, supported small businesses and created jobs with living wages, expanded healthcare and social services, and enhanced economic development to build an equitable economy that works for everyone.
As an attorney, Christy has represented hundreds of local residents, often helping people facing the most serious issues of their lives: tenants facing eviction, victims of discrimination losing their livelihoods, disabled clients thrust into poverty, domestic violence and sexual assault survivors, low-income workers, local non-profits and businesses, homeless clients, LGBTQ clients, seniors, veterans, Spanish-speakers and minority groups seeking legal advice and assistance.
Christy has a wealth of experience as a community organizer and community leader, including serving on the board of directors for Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest and Eastern Coachella Valley (ECV) for Change. She also served on the Palm Springs Human Rights Commission and the city of Palm Springs Homelessness Task Force. Previously, Christy organized the No on Proposition 8 and No on Proposition 4 campaigns in 2008 at Planned Parenthood, and served on the board of directors for Democratic Women of the Desert, the Human Rights Campaign, Coachella Valley Housing Coalition, Well in the Desert, a resident-owned mobile home park, and Women Leader’s Forum.
Christy is proud to live in Palm Springs with her husband Adam Gilbert, a small business owner and third-generation resident of Palm Springs, their new baby Aden born in October 2020, and their dogs Ollie and Layla in a home that their family has resided in for over 50 years.
