On Thursday, Dec. 19 after nearly two months and hundreds of investigative hours, CAL FIRE peace officers arrested Noel Lopez Mejia for intentionally setting 10 arson wild land fires along the north shore of Diamond Valley Lake near Hemet.

The series of arson set fires started on Sept. 23 and ended on Nov. 26, burning approximately 40 acres of wild land in the unincorporated area of Riverside County.

CAL FIRE peace officers allege that Mejia entered the foothills along the north side of Diamond Valley Lake from the backside of a residential property and hiked the roads and hills where he set the 10 wild land fires. These fires burned within the Southwestern Riverside Multi-Species Reserve and endangered those protected and sensitive species.

CAL FIRE peace officers were assisted by the Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Riverside County Sheriff Department’s SWAT team.

CAL FIRE peace officers transported Mejia to Cois Byrd Detention Center, where he was booked on the following charges:

Ten counts:

PC 451 (c) — Willfully, unlawfully, and maliciously set fire to and burn, and cause to be burned, and aid, counsel and procure the burning of a structure and forestland.

Nine counts:

PC 454 (a)(2) — Defendant committed the above offense during and within an area of a state of emergency proclaimed by the governor.

For additional information, please contact the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office Public Information Officer, John Hall at johnhall@rivcoda.org.

