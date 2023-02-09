Burglary suspect arrested

Arrest

Beaumont police officers escort a burglary suspect out of a Beaumont residence.

 Courtesy of Beaumont Police Department

Beaumont Police Department officers arrested a burglary suspect found in a Beaumont home on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

According to a police department press release, at 12:02 p.m. on Tuesday the department received a 911 call from a homeowner reporting that an unknown subject forced entry into her home in the area of Flamingo Street and Billings Avenue.

Officers quickly arrived and spoke to the homeowner who believed the subject was still inside her residence. Officers set up a perimeter and attempted to call the suspect out of the home, but to no avail.

Officers then made entry into the residence and located the suspect hiding on the second floor of the residence, the report stated. Officers took a 27-year-old man from the city of Riverside into custody.

The subject was booked at Smith Correctional Facility for residential burglary, violation of parole, trespassing and vandalism.

