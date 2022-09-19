Body recovered from flood debris

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday, Sept. 15, after several days of methodical searching, the San Bernardino County Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team concluded their search for 62 year-old Doris Jagiello, Forest Falls resident. The search teams located a deceased female buried under several feet of mud, rocks, and debris. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Coroner Division assumed the recovery operation and positively identified the deceased as Jagiello.
Jagiello was first unaccounted for following the significant rainstorm on Monday, Sept. 12. The powerful storm resulted in debris flows rushing down the natural drainages and creek beds in Forest Falls. As a large debris flow consisting of mud and extremely large boulders raced downhill, it overran Jagiello’s property and impacted her home causing significant structural damage and carrying away everything in its path.
While this was not the desired outcome, the sheriff’s department hopes finding Jagiello will bring some measure of closure to Jagiello’s family and aid in their healing process. This would not have been possible without the coordination and help from all the professional teams of the San Bernardino County Fire Department, assisting agencies and the Forest Falls community.
Neighbor and family friend, Briel Fleischman said, "Doris was a beautiful friend. She was loved and adored by her friends and family. She always had a smile on her face. She was a famous artist and poet in Baja California, Tijuana, Mexico."
Fleeishman said Jagiello was the first person to greet her when she moved to Forest Falls.
"My children and her grandchildren were great friends, they were a big part of each other’s lives," she said. "My children loved it when she would bring her gluten-free cupcakes to the school. Her passing has been completely devastating for everyone."
A public safety exclusion area remains in place for Prospect Road and Canyon Road in Forest Falls. This is to allow work crews to safely remove the remaining debris and large boulders blocking the roads.
On Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., San Bernardino County will host a Local Assistance Center at the Yucaipa Community Center to provide resources for residents of Oak Glen, Crestline and Forest Falls impacted by the severe flooding.
