LifeStream Blood Bank, which provides blood products and services to more than 80 Southern California hospitals, is operating on hours of supply.

“We are extremely concerned,” said Dr. Rick Axelrod, LifeStream’s president/CEO and medical director. “We will not be able to meet the needs of local hospital patients if we don’t receive more blood donations from our community members. Cancer patients can use up to eight pints of blood a week. Liver transplants, which happen frequently at our area hospitals, use up to 100 pints. An auto accident patient can use up to 50 pints. Right now, we do not have enough supply to meet the needs of local patients. LifeStream will not be able to supply hospitals with the product they need for lifesaving treatments if we cannot get more blood on our shelves. All blood types, especially Type O, are desperately needed. We urge anyone who is healthy, feeling well and able to donate to give blood at a LifeStream donor center or mobile drive. Patients at our local hospitals are counting on donors for the blood products they need every single day. Please, help us save the lives of the most vulnerable.”

Donors who donate blood at a donor center or mobile drive will receive a $20 e-gift card until Jan. 2. To fulfill patient need, LifeStream must collect at least 500 blood donations daily. LifeStream has fixed-site donor centers in San Bernardino, Riverside, Ontario, Victorville, Murrieta, La Quinta, Rancho Mirage, Placentia and Hemet and conducts mobile drives throughout its service area.

Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome at all LifeStream donor centers and mobile blood drives. Donors must be at least 15 years of age (15- and 16-year-olds require a signed parental consent form). Donors ages 15-18 must weigh at least 110 pounds and meet a height requirement. All prospective donors should be free of infections or illness and weigh at least 110 pounds if 19 or older and present a current photo ID.

For more information or to make an appointment, call (800) 879-4484 or visit LStream.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

Body recovered from flood debris

Body recovered from flood debris

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday, Sept. 15, after several days of methodical searching, the San Bernardino County Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team concluded their search for 62 year-old Doris Jagiello, Forest Falls resident. The search te…

Radford Fire is at 2% containment

Radford Fire is at 2% containment

Labor Days are becoming synonymous with major fires in the San Bernardino National Forest. Two years ago, the devastating El Dorado Fire started on Labor Day. This Labor Day, Sept. 5, the Radford Fire ignited near Radford Road, Forest Road 2N06, at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Sterling wastewater recycling plant opens

Sterling wastewater recycling plant opens

East Valley Water District (EVWD) held a community ribbon cutting to officially open the Sterling Natural Resource Center (SNRC) and celebrate the completion of the new community facility. Over 1,300 people enjoyed the event activities, which included a free community concert, food truck ven…