On Thursday, June 15, an attempted bank robbery in Moreno Valley was thwarted when a teller activated a robbery alarm.

According to a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department press release, at 3:04 p.m. deputies assigned to the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a bank in the business center near Frederick Street and Towngate Boulevard, Moreno Valley, regarding an attempted robbery.

Deputies arrived and learned a male presented a note demanding the teller give him money. The teller activated the robbery alarm, and the male fled the location on foot without money.

No one at the bank was injured, and the suspect’s whereabouts are unknown at this time. This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station’s Robbery/Burglary Suppression Team at 951-486-6700.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

Restoration of Prado Dam bicentennial mural completed

Restoration of Prado Dam bicentennial mural completed

After years of weathered decay, several months of multiple agencies coming together, and 500 gallons of paint, the vibrant red, white and blue hues of the Prado Dam Bicentennial Mural are restored. Supporters celebrated the completed mural with a ribbon-cutting event on June 2.

Sheriff's deputy dies due to traffic collision

Sheriff's deputy dies due to traffic collision

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the death of Deputy Brett Harris who died from injuries sustained during an on-duty traffic collision on Friday, May 12, in San Jacinto.

Burglary suspect arrested

Burglary suspect arrested

Beaumont Police Department officers arrested a burglary suspect found in a Beaumont home on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Kidnapping suspect arrested

Kidnapping suspect arrested

On Thursday, Jan 27, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested Arturo Ramirez Cisneros for allegedly attempting to kidnap a 12-year-old girl in Moreno Valley on Wednesday, Jan. 18.