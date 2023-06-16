On Thursday, June 15, an attempted bank robbery in Moreno Valley was thwarted when a teller activated a robbery alarm.
According to a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department press release, at 3:04 p.m. deputies assigned to the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a bank in the business center near Frederick Street and Towngate Boulevard, Moreno Valley, regarding an attempted robbery.
Deputies arrived and learned a male presented a note demanding the teller give him money. The teller activated the robbery alarm, and the male fled the location on foot without money.
No one at the bank was injured, and the suspect’s whereabouts are unknown at this time. This investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station’s Robbery/Burglary Suppression Team at 951-486-6700.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.