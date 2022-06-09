During a gathering of donors Tuesday evening, June 7, at Fascination Ranch in Calimesa, Riverside County Fifth District Supervisor Jeff Hewitt recalled being down nearly four years ago by roughly 13 percent in that election.
“I was a long shot,” he told supporters. “It was not a good night for me. I was really in a foul mood,” though days later it was evident that he handily had won.
As he waits for a potential second term, he recounted some of the accomplishments he believes his office can take credit for: “We have taken on the big dragon. The governor tried to do things” such as “cheating us out of our fair share of vaccines; when he tried to shut down businesses that had no say whatsoever of what he arbitrarily said, ‘You’re essential, you’re not,’” Hewitt stood up. “And even those that didn’t agree with me on that, you guys are here because you always know where I come from,” and he claimed to be “the least important person” at the event.
“I will stand up for you when no one else will. We are changing the culture of county government. In the next four years we can go to heights we’ve never seen.”
As of Wednesday morning, with more than 150,000 mail-in ballots yet to be counted, Hewitt trailed challenger Yxstian Gutierrez by just 99 votes.
The “semi-official” results from the Riverside County Registrar of Voters for county races showed Gutierrez had 10,363 votes, Hewitt with 10,264, Beaumont Mayor Lloyd White with 7,726 and Deni Antionette Mazingo at 2,696.
The final primary election results will be certified by June 30.
In the County Sheriff’s race, Chad Bianco held a healthy lead of 58.42 percent over challenger Michael Lujan’s 41.58 percent.
For the District Attorney’s race, Mike Hestrin had a convincing lead of 53.02 percent, while challenger Lara Gressley had 23.57 percent and Burke Strunsky had 23.41 percent as of Wednesday morning.
