Americans will have an additional three months to file their federal taxes amid the coronavirus pandemic.
All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties said U.S. Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a tweet.
Previously, the White House had announced that they were deferring tax payments for 90 days, but that Americans would still need to file by April 15.
As of Friday morning, the deadline is July 15.
Mnuchin also said Americans with refunds should still file now.
"I encourage all taxpayers who may have tax refunds to file now to get your money," he wrote.
Taxpayers can still request a six-month extension to file returns, like any other year.
The new deadlines announced by the administration apply to federal tax income payments only. Individuals will have until June 15 to both file and pay their California state taxes.
