By LANCE ECKHART, general manager, San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency
and HEATHER DYER, general manager, San Bernardino Valley Municipal Water District
Gov. Gavin Newsom has again called upon residents to ramp up water conservation or face mandatory restrictions. The situation is dire, and some areas of Southern California are already experiencing mandatory water cutbacks.
Fortunately, water users in the San Bernardino Valley and San Gorgonio Pass region have a sure water supply that will remain stable throughout the summer and beyond. It is worth noting that this reliability is no accident; it is due to thoughtful planning, partnerships and past investments in our water supply system.
Local water agencies – spanning the Valley and the Pass – have been collaborating for decades to prepare for exactly this challenge. The result? Our region has enough water in our groundwater basin “savings account” to continue meeting daily demand as well as future needs of the people we serve.
Collaboration between San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency (SGPWA) and San Bernardino Valley Municipal Water District (SBVMWD) dates to the 1960s, when the agencies began exploring ways to bring State Water Project (SWP) water to the area.
Jointly, our organizations serve a population of around 810,000. We are wholesale water agencies, which means we provide water to local water retailers for use by their customers. With adjacent borders, overlapping customers and a shared commitment to growing and protecting local water supplies, our partnership ties the region together and positions us for success in achieving water resiliency.
One of our most important joint efforts was the East Branch Extension, a two-phase pipeline extension project completed in 2003 and 2017. The project allows our region to import its full allocation of SWP water, plus more when it’s available. The extension, combined with other collaborative projects such as future reservoirs and groundwater recharge facilities, means we can bring in extra water during wet years and store it for use during the dry times.
Water storage, both above ground and below in our groundwater basin, is crucial to our ability to withstand the effects of this drought and future water shortages. During Northern California drought, imported water dries up. When we have drought conditions here in our region, the local supplies are reduced. This is why we continue to invest in both improvements to the State Water Project and in building new local water infrastructure – the key to resilience is diversity of supply.
This year, SWP allocations have already been cut to just 5 percent of our annual share of imported water. Our homes, businesses and communities are dependent on this water for drinking, cooking, cleaning and more. Simply put, we need more reliable storage and delivery of the State Water Project water, and we need it now.
SGPWA and SBVMWD are committed partners in the Sites Reservoir Project. The off-stream storage facility, located in Northern California, will capture excess water from major storms and Sacramento River flows, providing additional water storage for the whole state. Water captured during wet years would then be released and delivered to our area during dry periods, increasing local water reliability by providing stored water in years when we need it most.
SGPWA and SBVMWD are also participants in the Delta Conveyance Project, which will improve imported water availability by modernizing the SWP delivery system and restoring lost water supply. The Delta is a network of waterways that collects and moves water throughout the state, including to the Valley and the Pass. This complex system is aging quickly and is vulnerable to earthquakes, sea level rise and saltwater intrusion. Now is the time to address these challenges, before it is too late.
When we import water, we use it to replenish local groundwater basins, which keeps them from becoming depleted during dry years when we pump groundwater for customers’ use. Thanks to regional cooperation, local groundwater adjudications and Groundwater Sustainability Agencies (GSAs), our basins are healthy and well-managed. Our local GSAs ensure responsible management of this precious resource.
That said, even though our region won’t run out of water any time soon, we must be stewards of this precious resource by continuing to preserve and grow our water supply. Conservation is a critical piece of the puzzle. Much of the state does not have the water it needs right now to meet residents’ daily needs and will face significant challenges this summer. As a result, the state has ordered water agencies to boost conservation requirements.
For those who have already adopted water-saving habits, we thank you. We don’t know how long this drought will last, or when we might see significant rain again. Conserving today and adopting long-term practices will extend our water supplies and ensure our region can tell another success story in the next drought.
As a region we are responding to the current drought conditions through conservation and stewardship, but we are also in the process of preparing for future droughts by building new water supply infrastructure. We are constructing stormwater capture and recycled water projects; we are planning new reservoirs and delivery systems that will provide a reliable water supply for decades to come, and we are doing these things through partnership and collaboration. You can rest assured that we are all in this together. Your water agencies are committed to ensuring a sustainable, resilient water supply for future generations.
