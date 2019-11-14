The city of Beaumont announced Thursday that In-N-Out Burger has been approved for construction on Second Street and is set to open in spring 2020.
Economic Development Manager Kyle Warsinski said that plans have been approved so that the fast-foot restaurant can begin construction in San Gorgonio Village.
The nearest In-N-Out Burgers are in Cabazon and Yucaipa.
