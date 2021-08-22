It has been nearly a year since Felicia McCafferty and her sister Theresa Sanchez were killed during a confrontation at Summit Cemetery in Banning.
A third victim, James Lara, also sustained injuries during the incident and died a few days later.
The day started out as a celebration of her birthday for Evangelina Ysiano, who had been murdered three years prior, and family members had gathered at her burial site.
Two separate families converged at the site to honor the occasion.
“Everyone was respectful, eating, celebrating,” one witness recalls.
Witness’s names are being withheld, since they are victims of a crime, and alleged gang members were involved.
Several children were present at the scene with their mothers for the occasion, most of the children were under 15 years-old, witnesses say.
Two men, Chris and William Armandariz, had been drinking nearby since nearly 10 in the morning, according to witnesses.
“We had just released balloons” around 5 p.m. as part of Ysiano’s celebration of life when a fight broke out.
According to one witness, James “Jimbo” Lara had been jumped by the two drunk men who were dragging him and Felicia McCafferty approached them, yelling at them to stop, and others intervened to try and stop the fight, which was taking place right near the tent.
William Amendariz struck two women during the melee, knocking them unconscious, witnesses say.
Children were screaming and running around trying to access mothers who were trying to hold everyone back, or trying to shield them.
Once the shots had been fired, children scattered in various directions, according to witnesses.
“William was standing around, almost as if he were deciding who else he wanted to take out,” one witness recalls says. “He was just watching everyone. Chris, his mom and his girlfriend were in a car yelling for him to get in the car” so they could get away.
Felicia’s widow Clancy McCafferty was not at the event.
“It’s one thing having my wife being murdered, but those kids have to live with that for the rest of their lives,” McCafferty says. “Those kids deserve justice.”
While Christopher and William Amrendariz have since been tracked down and arrested on charges of murder, Clancy McCafferty is upset that the district attorney’s office has declined to add child endangerment charges for the Armendariz brothers.
“There were people being knocked out and bullets flying” in close proximity to children, one witness says. “That’s domestic violence. It would be nice if someone cared to make those kids feel safe.”
Speaking for his wife, Clancy McCafferty says “Those grandkids were everything to her. She would be upset and feel incredulous that law enforcement wouldn’t also add child endangerment charges.”
John Henry, chief deputy district attorney for the Riverside County District Attorney’s Major Crimes Division, explained to the Record Gazette that “We can only file charges by admissible evidence, not rumors of children being at the scene: in order to prove they were endangered, we need to know where they were and who they are.”
As Henry pointed out, “Being in the general vicinity of a cemetery, that’s a large area. I don’t know where they all were and can’t base decisions on second or third-hand information. When we get information that a child was endangered, we take those allegations seriously.”
Henry claims that “We have no information that specific children were endangered,” though investigations by the district attorney’s office will continue up until the trial.
He says that no children have been identified by his office, nor have any been brought forward by police.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
