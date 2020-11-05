Mary Hamlin was exuberant about her preliminary standing at the top, besting two former council members, including incumbent Art Welch, to represent Banning as the Banning city council District 3 representative.
“This is my first time I ever attempted anything like this. It was scary, it was exciting, but I had a lot of support from my friends and neighbors, and that’s what made the difference,” Hamlin said. “People supported me and were happy — I couldn’t have done it by myself. People put up signs, passed out brochures, my now husband Skip Uhlir of Sun Lakes rode around” helping with her campaign.
Hamlin married Uhlir on Oct. 10 in the middle of their campaign.
Hamlin wonders whether she’s the first woman from Sun Lakes Country Club retirement community to represent on Banning’s city council.
Preliminary results prior to Wednesday afternoon portrayed Hamlin securely in first place with 1,006 votes; trailing her were former mayor George Moyer with 601 votes, and incumbent Councilman Welch in third place with 599.
Refering to the District 5 representative, “Mayor Pro Tem Colleen Wallace and I are already discussing ideas of what we want to work on, like clean up properties around Banning with Code Enforcement, the Police Department and the chamber to select properties in each district that need a little attention.”
Hamlin is a 13-year resident of Banning, and is founder of the nonprofit Pass Job Connection, which dedicates itself to assisting Pass area residents to find jobs.
She has served as vice-chair of another nonprofit, Faith in Action, and has provided assistance to the Ramsey Street Village homeless transitional program, which is in Wallace’s district.
Her campaign included a promise to tackle the traffic congestion of Highland Springs Avenue, which is the only current route from the I-10 freeway for residents to get to Sun Lakes.
“The voters have spoken,” Welch conceded in a statement. “I’m very hopeful that whoever succeeds will carry on what’s started here. Banning has one of the strongest management groups we could ever ask for: Doug Schulze is the best city manager one could ask for. Anyone who serves should be aware of that, and support them. I thoroughly, thoroughly enjoyed representing the city over these past many years.”
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
