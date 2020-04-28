Due to limited staff availability during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Riverside County Department of Waste Resources is modifying the days the Idyllwild Grinding Facility will be open to the public.
The facility, which is normally closed on Mondays from December through April, will continue to be closed on Mondays through the month of May. Operations will continue as normal on Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (closed noon to 1:00 p.m.). If COVID-19 restrictions are lifted during the month of May, normal operating hours will resume June 1, 2020.
The facility is located at the 5,000-foot marker, one mile south of the Idyllwild transfer station on Highway 243. The grinding facility accepts wood waste affected by the bark beetle. Prohibited waste includes household waste, appliances, e-waste, metals, tires, burned debris and other hazardous, explosive and medical wastes. Customers who use the facility pay a per-ton rate on pre-paid accounts.
For more information, contact the Riverside County Department of Waste Resources at (951) 486-3200 or visit www.rcwaste.org/Idyllwild-Grinding.
