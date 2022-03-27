BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
To keep a pulse on what its community’s needs and hopes are, the volunteer organization A Better Banning began hosting biweekly “cafecitos” last Saturday, where a dozen guests gathered at Jitterz Coffee at the former Haven shop to brainstorm ideas and share observations.
“Cafecito” generally describes a friendly community chat over cups of coffee.
Bill Hobbs of Banning wanted to see Banning grow beyond becoming a warehouse and marijuana dispensary mecca, and hoped the rest of Banning can believe him when he says that Sun Lakes Country Club, where he lives, is not more special than the rest of the city.
Sharon Kealy of Banning, who lives at Sun Lakes with her husband David, has hopes that the city can overcome derision and divisiveness, which David expounded upon, explaining the “laws of unintended consequences” for dividing up the city into voter districts simply because of a perception that Sun Lakes “is privileged” compared to the rest of the city.
Beverly Rashidd of Banning expressed worry about a proliferation of warehouses in Banning, and that “Children growing up here may end up only working in those industries,” and for their sake folks need to speak up.
David Kealy noted that Sun Lakes residents “are a big customer of the hospital,” and residents struggle to have efficient road access to San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital due to congestion along Highland Springs Boulevard.
Shane Arch, co-coordinator of Saturday morning’s event, pointed out that the city could benefit from protected bike lanes, to encourage more environmentally friendly and communal transit options.
His colleague Marco Santana added the possibility of bike rentals or exchanges.
Rashidd joked “We need a campaign to get everyone on bikes — except for me.”
One visitor expressed concerns that, closer to where she lives, there are no sidewalks and no shade structures for a bus stop.
Banning resident Mayda Cox noted that older folks and disabled folks who are unable to drive on their own, or unable to maneuver armfuls of groceries by themselves, are limited in parts of town to getting their shopping done at the closest corner liquor store, and that there should be a program to provide smaller, personalized trips to such venues.
Santana suggested that the city could strive to become a “15-minute city,” a concept in which urban areas are designed to enable residents to work, shop and find entertainment within 15 minutes of where they reside.
“Jobs, groceries and services being just 15 minutes from home, instead of faraway cities that are capturing our tax dollars,” Santana explained.
He suggested creating “wifi parks,” where people could hang out and have free Internet access, which would benefit folks who could not otherwise afford it.
“Multidimensional spaces could be utilized by people with different backgrounds, which is also good for the economy as people spend locally and feel comfortable” because they get to know each other in the same community, Santana explained.
Event co-coordinator Chris Castorena pointed out that, when it comes to local buses, schedules are either not posted where everyone can find them easily, or, if they are posted, the schedules are not usually consistent with what is published.
Bike trails, equestrian trails, community gardens, and youth internships with A Better Banning were among other ideas suggested.
A Better Banning’s next Cafecito is planned for the morning of April 1.
