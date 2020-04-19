Karen Roberts has attended Calvary Chapel of Beaumont with her husband, Keith, for the past nine years.
Roberts has gotten to know many parishioners there and enjoys the closeness of attending the 8 a.m. service at Calvary Chapel on Sunday mornings.
But churches throughout the country have had to adapt to the social distancing brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and are holding their services online through live and pre-recorded sermons for their parishioners and congregations.
Calvary Chapel is no different.
The church began televising their services online on March 15, said assistant pastor Vince Godsil.
Services are at 8 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
“There’s definitely an increase of people watching in their homes rather than in person,” Godsil said.
Each week, the church sees more and more people watching their services online with Pastor Henry Lundy officiating.
Roberts and her husband watch the 8 a.m. service in their home.
The service is over an hour long, Roberts said.
The couple enjoys the service, but Roberts said the experience of being in the church is hard to replicate.
“The person to person contact is very important,” she said.
The Rev. Bill Dunn, vicar of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Beaumont, began experimenting with live services on March 15.
Dunn has a live service at 10 a.m. weekdays and a pre-recorded 7 p.m. service at night.
The morning service was done in the church but recently is being held in the vicar’s home in his living room. He also includes notes of community concern.
The pre-recorded sermon is done at the church, which is officially closed now to all public events.
“We’ve never done any kind of live stream on Facebook,” Dunn said.
For health and safety reasons, St. Stephen’s is livestreaming a service at 9:15 a.m. Sundays on Facebook.
St. Stephen’s Easter Service was live in Dunn’s living room, with candles and flowers set on the table while Dunn read from the Bible. Then, an unexpected guest arrived and jumped up on the table — their cat, Izzy.
“As I started singing the closing hymn, I saw Izzy out of the corner of my eye and thought she would just walk through,” Dunn told the Record Gazette. “When she came up on the table and just looked at the candles and smelled the flowers, I lost it. I laughed so hard I actually felt tears. I needed both and pray everyone watching it felt that much needed joy as we celebrated Easter.”
The video was shared on Facebook and Channel 9 news showed it at the end of their 8 p.m. broadcast Sunday evening.
Lindsey Burcham has attended St. Stephen’s for 12 years.
Burcham said she had not been regularly attending church services on Sundays, but has been watching the online services each weekend and finds comfort in them.
Burcham was watching when Dunn’s cat made her appearance during the live service and said it was such a joy to watch Rev. Bill laugh as much as he did at Izzy.
Like everyone else who is struggling to connect with everyone else during these troubled times, Burcham feels a kindred spirit with those who are searching in their own way.
“Everyone kind of feels alone right now” she said.
The Rev. Scott Mason, pastor of Beaumont Presbyterian Church, said his church is beginning to tape messages and update its website.
He has been pastor for 21 years. Beaumont Presbyterian has homebound parishioners, senior citizens and families.
The online services are appreciated by those who cannot attend church in person.
“They feel more a part of what we are doing,” Mason said.
The holy distancing has been hard on everyone and Mason wants people to feel safe in his church.
Mason said that walking into the church with no parishioners is difficult, but he usually goes in to the office so he can check on the mail and catch up with phone calls.
They have updated their website and Facebook page and send out a church newsletter.
Staff writer Julie Farren may be reached at jfarren@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x119.
