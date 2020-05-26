Churches, temples, synagogues, mosques and other places of worship may now reopen in Riverside County following statewide guidance to allow religious services throughout the state.
This statewide allowance comes after Riverside County requested on May 15 for religious services to have special consideration for reopening during the state’s accelerated stage two.
“This is a significant step in the reopening process and we look forward to working with our places of worship with any assistance they need,” said Board Chair V. Manuel Perez, Fourth District Supervisor. “A cornerstone of many religions is to take care of each other. Let’s continue to take care of each other by praying and observing six feet apart.”
Services may begin immediately and state guidelines indicate attendees should be limited to 25 percent of normal room occupancy or 100 people, whichever is fewer.
“People of all faiths have been longing for the day when they can worship with each other in person again,” said Vice Chair Karen Spiegel, Second District Supervisor. “An important part of getting through this together is keeping our faith strong. By taking these safety precautions, we can choose to practice our faith in person again and do so safely.”
Other guidelines issued by the state include:
• Conduct temperature checks
• Strongly consider discontinuing singing or group recitations
• Implement social distancing measures
• Consider outside services
• Discourage sharing of items, handholding, touching or kissing of relics
• Disinfect common areas
• Consider disposable seat covers
• Install hand sanitizer dispensers
Other modifications and measures intended to keep employees, volunteers and congregants safe are available in the statewide guidance posted on the county’s website at www.rivcoccsd.org/covidbizhelp.
